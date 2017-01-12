EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh

Posted January 12, 2017 1:47 pm by Comments

EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh

Buhari and Jameh

Mr. Jammeh lost the December 1 2016 presidential election to opposition candidate, Adama Barrow.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gambia: Yahya Jammeh rejects election result after one week of conceding defeat Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has rejected the result of the presidential election held earlier this month, a week after admitting...
  2. Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh trailing main rival in presidential vote Yahya-Jammeh, Gambia’s president Partial results showed Gambia’s President, Yahya Jammeh, trailing his main rival in a presidential election on Friday,...
  3. BREAKING: Gambian President Yahya Jammeh loses presidential election Adama Barrow defeated the Gambian ruler by over 50,000 votes. The post BREAKING: Gambian President Yahya Jammeh loses presidential election...
  4. Gambia: How Nigeria made Gambian Supreme Court give unfavourable judgement to Jammeh Yahya Jammeh has refused to leave office despite losing Gambia’s presidential election. The post Gambia: How Nigeria made Gambian Supreme...
  5. Gambia’s president Jammeh rejects Dec. 1 election results Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh said on Friday he rejects the outcome of a Dec. 1 election that he lost to...
  6. Gambia: Jammeh rejects election result, winner kicks A week after conceding defeat by his opponent in the presidential election, Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has rejected the result....
  7. Gambia election: Jammeh heads to Court Pressure has mounted on Mr. Jammeh to concede defeat. The post Gambia election: Jammeh heads to Court appeared first on...
  8. Gambia: Jammeh must go, UN insists Jammeh’s rule was tainted by allegations of widespread human rights abuses. The post Gambia: Jammeh must go, UN insists appeared...
  9. Gambia’s Jammeh accused of not giving way to democracy Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh has been accused of behaving like a dictator and not giving way to democracy, by challenging...
  10. Gambia poll chief ‘rebuffs Jammeh’ The Gambia’s electoral commission chief has warned President Yahya Jammeh that his bid to overturn the election result will not...

< YOHAIG home