Gambia: Buhari hosts West African leaders
Posted January 8, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
President Buhari has been asked to ensure the safety of President-elect Barrow of Gambia.
The post Gambia: Buhari hosts West African leaders appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Gambia: Buhari, W’African leaders to meet in Abuja Monday Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders will on Monday in Abuja continue their discussion on...
- Buhari Urges Barrow To Ensure Smooth Transition In Gambia President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has urged the President-elect of Gambia, Mr Adama Barrow, to ensure that the transition process is...
- Gambia: Jammeh accuses Buhari, other West African leaders of declaring war “Let me make it very clear that we are ready to defend this country against any aggression.” The post Gambia:...
- Gambia: Buhari, other West African leaders cannot intimidate me – Jammeh President Muhammadu Buhari was part of the ECOWAS delegation that visited Mr. Jammeh. The post Gambia: Buhari, other West African...
- President Buhari To Fly To Gambia In A Bid To Persuade Jammeh President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, December 13th fly off to Gambia in a bid to end political crisis in...
- West African leaders to take ‘major decision’ on Gambia (From L) Sierra Leon’s President Ernest Bai Koroma, President of ECOWAS official Marcel Alain de Souza, Liberian President and Ecowas...
- Gambia’s Jammeh defies African leaders, says he will not step down Gambian President Yahya Jammeh vowed to stay in power when his mandate ends in January, defying calls from West African...
- The Gambia: Buhari, African leaders decide Jammeh’s fate in Ghana today By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja As the count down for the inauguration of a new government in The Gambia begins, African...
- African leaders to ask Gambia’s Jammeh to step down PHOTO:AFP West African leaders are to head to Gambia on Tuesday to try to persuade incumbent President Yahya Jammeh to...
- PHOTONEWS: Buhari, Other ECOWAS Leaders Visit The Gambia, Ask Jammeh To Hand Over Power To Barrow 6 Hours Ago 21 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Buhari, Other ECOWAS Leaders Visit The Gambia, Ask Jammeh To Hand Over Power To Barrow...
What do you think?