Gambia electoral commission head flees country
Posted January 3, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
Security forces had earlier occupied the office of the electoral commission.
The post Gambia electoral commission head flees country appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Gambia president Jammeh orders electoral commission reopened The Gambia’s president ordered the electoral commission building taken over by police on December 13 to reopen on Thursday, saying...
- South Sudanese rebel leader, Machar, flees country Mr. Machar reportedly fled to Ethiopia. The post South Sudanese rebel leader, Machar, flees country appeared first on Premium Times...
- Burundi’s head of parliament flees country eve of controversial elections, slams president Pierre Nkurunziza The head of Burundi’s parliament on Sunday said he had fled the country on the eve of key...
- Burkinabe Journalist elected head of Electoral Commission Burkinabe journalist, Newton Ahmed Barry, has been elected as president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the west...
- Ghana opposition challenges appointment Electoral Commission head Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama The opposition party on Friday challenged Ghanaian President, John Mahama, for appointing Mrs Charlotte Osei,...
- Gambia security forces seize election commission HQ Adama Barrow, left, accused Mr Jammeh of damaging democracy The Gambia’s security forces have taken over the headquarters of the...
- Polls: INEC stakeholders’ meeting pushes for electoral violence commission The meeting of relevant stakeholders with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ended in Abuja with a recommendation for...
- Buhari appoints Nnamani head of electoral reforms committee The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday. The post Buhari appoints Nnamani head of electoral reforms committee appeared first on...
- Child sex tourism booming in Gambia — UN Shocking tales how tourists mainly from Europe habitually have sex with children. The post Child sex tourism booming in Gambia...
- Nigeria, Gambia to set up technical committees on implementation of MoU The MOU seeks to empower women, children, the disabled and the elderly in both countries. The post Nigeria, Gambia to...
What do you think?