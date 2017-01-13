Gambia: Nigerian lawmakers want asylum for Jammeh
Posted January 13, 2017 1:47 am by admin Comments
The House of Representatives asked Mr. Jammeh to respect the wish of Gambians.
The post Gambia: Nigerian lawmakers want asylum for Jammeh appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- House Wants Buhari To Offer Gambia’s Jammeh Asylum The House of Representatives is urging President Muhammadu Buhari to provide an offer of asylum in Nigeria, to President Yahya...
- Gambian Stalemate: Reps To Debate Asylum For Jammeh In Nigeria On Thursday, the House of Representatives will debate a motion, which will determine if Gambian President Yahaya Jammeh will be...
- Reps urge FG to offer Gambian President asylum The House of Representatives on Thursday, called on the Federal Government to consider asylum offer for Gambia President, Yahya Jammeh....
- Nigeria May Grant Yahya Jammeh Asylum The House of Representatives Thursday will debate granting an asylum to the president of the Gambia Yahya Jammeh if he...
- Gambia: Buhari to lead ECOWAS delegation for another meeting with Jammeh “This meeting will … discuss with President Jammeh the need and the imperative to respect the constitution.” The post Gambia:...
- Gambia: Jammeh must go, UN insists Jammeh’s rule was tainted by allegations of widespread human rights abuses. The post Gambia: Jammeh must go, UN insists appeared...
- Hackers target Gambia govt websites, ask Jammeh to quit Mr. Jammeh is facing growing pressure to surrender power. The post Hackers target Gambia govt websites, ask Jammeh to quit...
- PHOTO NEWS: Buhari, Mahama, Sirleaf meet Gambia’s Jammeh The ECOWAS team seeks to persuade Mr. Jammeh to surrender power. The post PHOTO NEWS: Buhari, Mahama, Sirleaf meet Gambia’s...
- President Buhari In Gambia To Hold Talks With Jammeh President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Banjul to meet with the President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, who lost the presidential election...
- Gambia: Jammeh’s poll challenge shifted to May The Gambia’s Supreme Court is unable to hear the petition seeking to annul last month’s election until May, chief justice...
What do you think?