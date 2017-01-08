Ghana President Akufo-Addo caught in plagiarism scandal
Posted January 8, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The Ghanaian leader plagiarised two former American presidents.
The post Ghana President Akufo-Addo caught in plagiarism scandal appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Akufo-Addo Sworn In As President Of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of New Patriotic Party has been sworn in as the president of the Republic of Ghana....
- Buhari meets Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo “The relationship between our two countries is so important for our countries, West Africa and Africa.” The post Buhari meets...
- Ghana New President, Dr Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Ex US President, Bush’s Speech (Video) Ghana’s newly sworn in President, Dr Nana Akufo-Addo has been involved in a plagiarism scandal. It appears portions of his...
- Ghana election: Akufo- Addo leads GHANAIANS REPORTEDLY may choose a new president as Akufo-Addo leads in the presidential poll and could be declared president-elect Reports...
- Ghana: Mahama calls to congratulate Akufo-Addo Ahead of the official announcement of the result of the Ghana presidential election, incumbent President John Mahama has called to...
- Ghana Election: Electoral Commission declares Nana Akufo-Addo President-elect The New People Party (NPP) candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been declared the winner of this year’s Ghana Presidential Election, by...
- Buhari to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration in Ghana Mr. Buhari will leave Abuja for Accra on Saturday morning. The post Buhari to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration in Ghana appeared...
- Breaking: President Mahama of Ghana concedes defeat to Nana Akufo-Addo Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama President John Mahama of Ghana has conceded defeat to the opposition candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in...
- Ghana: Nana Akufo-Addo wins presidential election Ghana’s main opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, has won the country’s presidential election with an absolute majority over President John Mahama,...
- Nana Akufo-Addo Officially Declared President-Elect Of Ghana 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Nana Akufo-Addo Officially Declared President-Elect Of Ghana 11 Hours Ago...
What do you think?