Ghana President Akufo-Addo caught in plagiarism scandal

Posted January 8, 2017 1:47 pm by Comments

Ghana President Akufo-Addo caught in plagiarism scandal

Photo credit: BBC News

The Ghanaian leader plagiarised two former American presidents.

The post Ghana President Akufo-Addo caught in plagiarism scandal appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Akufo-Addo Sworn In As President Of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of New Patriotic Party has been sworn in as the president of the Republic of Ghana....
  2. Buhari meets Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo “The relationship between our two countries is so important for our countries, West Africa and Africa.” The post Buhari meets...
  3. Ghana New President, Dr Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Ex US President, Bush’s Speech (Video) Ghana’s newly sworn in President, Dr Nana Akufo-Addo has been involved in a plagiarism scandal. It appears portions of his...
  4. Ghana election: Akufo- Addo leads GHANAIANS REPORTEDLY may choose a new president as Akufo-Addo leads in the presidential poll and could be declared president-elect Reports...
  5. Ghana: Mahama calls to congratulate Akufo-Addo Ahead of the official announcement of the result of the Ghana presidential election, incumbent President John Mahama has called to...
  6. Ghana Election: Electoral Commission declares Nana Akufo-Addo President-elect The New People Party (NPP) candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been declared the winner of this year’s Ghana Presidential Election, by...
  7. Buhari to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration in Ghana Mr. Buhari will leave Abuja for Accra on Saturday morning. The post Buhari to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration in Ghana appeared...
  8. Breaking: President Mahama of Ghana concedes defeat to Nana Akufo-Addo Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama President John Mahama of Ghana has conceded defeat to the opposition candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in...
  9. Ghana: Nana Akufo-Addo wins presidential election Ghana’s main opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, has won the country’s presidential election with an absolute majority over President John Mahama,...
  10. Nana Akufo-Addo Officially Declared President-Elect Of Ghana 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Nana Akufo-Addo Officially Declared President-Elect Of Ghana 11 Hours Ago...

< YOHAIG home