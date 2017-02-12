How EPL players’ salaries relate to current club performance
Posted February 12, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The review showed that some players are overpaid whilst others like Romelu Lukaku deserve better pay.
The post How EPL players’ salaries relate to current club performance appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- NPFL players’ salaries: LMC to evaluate club licensing implementation The League Management Company (LMC) said it would review the CAF Club Licensing procedure introduced last season to check the...
- Giwa players grumble over crisis, no salaries Players of Giwa FC are grumbling over the uncertainties hanging over them as the Jos club will be thrown out...
- Taraba FC players protest non-payment of 12 months salaries “They promised to pay our one year salaries in instalment but it did not happen.” The post Taraba FC players...
- FC Taraba players in protest over non payment of salaries,bonuses The Football Club of Taraba (FC Taraba) has protested the non payment of their salaries and match bonuses to Taraba...
- Pay us overdue entitlements, Nigerian league winning players tell club Some of the players said they had not been paid their sign on fees since 2013. The post Pay us...
- Players’ invitation to Super Eagles based on current form, Oliseh’s assistant says Super Eagles’ Assistant Coach Salisu Yusuf says the team’s technical crew will henceforth invite players to camp based on their...
- Lukaku no certainty to stay even with new contract says Koeman Everton’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku may not see...
- Wike promises to pay salaries, allowances of Dolphin players Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has promised to settle the backlog of salaries...
- Footballer Romelu Lukaku annoyed with club Everton after they leave him to pay his £6,500 private-jet fare Footballer Romelu Lukaku is angry with his club side Everton because they refused to pay his fare of £6500 from...
- Unpaid Salaries: Wike promises to settle Dolphins FC outstanding salaries Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has promised to settle the backlog of salaries and other allowances owed players of the...
What do you think?