How ex-AGF, Adoke, overruled DPR to authorise $1.1 billion Malabu deal
Posted January 28, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
Mr. Adoke sidelined the regulatory agency despite seeking its advice earlier, new court documents show.
The post How ex-AGF, Adoke, overruled DPR to authorise $ 1.1 billion Malabu deal appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- $2b Malabu Oil deal: Adoke, ex-AGF defends transfer of cash to Malabu, denies wrongdoing As the controversy over the $ 2 billion Malabu Oil deal resurfaces, the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation,...
- $2b Malabu deal: Adoke writes VP •Atiku denies involvement The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said there is no going back on its ongoing...
- $2b Malabu oil block deal: Adoke’s accounts under probe Ex-minister’s Holland home searched ‘I’ll be available in August’ The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has started investigating the...
- Malabu $1.1 billion fraud: Adoke pledges to make self available for trial The former attorney general said he acted to save Nigeria’s $ 2 Billion The post Malabu $ 1.1 billion fraud:...
- In letter to VP Osinbajo, ex-AGF Adoke, lies, muddles up Malabu oil scam matter Mr Adoke needs to explain why he negotiated with Mr. Etete when he (Etete) was never listed as director of...
- Malabu $1.1 billion: Why EFCC charged two former Nigerian ministers Adoke, Etete, for fraud, money laundering The nine-count charge was filed against nine defendants on Tuesday. The post Malabu $ 1.1 billion: Why EFCC charged two...
- $1.092bN Malabu oil deal: Adoke writes NASS …denies opening escrow account for payment By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor Former Nigerian Justice Minister, Mohammed Adoke, yesterday, wrote...
- Breaking: EFCC drags Etete, Adoke to court over Malabu $1.1b oil deal Former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke Bello The anti-graft EFCC has filed fraud charges against Nigeria’s former Attorney-General,...
- Malabu Oil deal: EFCC quizzes SNEPCO boss over $1.092b settlement cash •‘Diezani, Adoke, ex-Finance Minister, others behind pact’ The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) has quizzed the Managing Director of...
- Malabu Oil Deal: Why We Can’t Prosecute Adoke, Madueke, Aganga Yet – Malami ABUJA —THE Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, told the House of...
What do you think?