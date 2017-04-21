How ex-commissioner stole N6 billion discovered by EFCC – Governor
Posted April 21, 2017 8:47 pm by admin Comments
The N6 billion was discovered in three different bank accounts owned by the former official
The post How ex-commissioner stole N6 billion discovered by EFCC – Governor appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- EFCC goes after former Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswam, grills ex-Finance commissioner The commissioner was grilled ahead of the former governor’s appearance on Monday The post EFCC goes after former Benue Governor,...
- Why Fayose deserves N1.6 billion new governor’s office – Commissioner The commissioner says the new project is not a waste of money. The post Why Fayose deserves N1.6 billion new...
- Shocking details of how Oronsaye, Maina, others allegedly stole N1 Billion from pension funds Court documents reveal graphic details of how Stephen Oronsaye and his collaborators allegedly stole about N1billion from Nigerian pension funds...
- Fayose not free yet as EFCC vows to appeal court order defreezing accounts The judge said the EFCC did not adhere to laid down regulations in ordering the bank to freeze the accounts....
- EFCC Arrests Brother Of Cross River State Governor Over Alleged N2.4b Contract Scam The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested a brother to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State over...
- EFCC Reveals How Ex-Governor Suswam Allegedly Diverted N3.1billion The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given a detailed account of how former Governor of Benue State, Mr...
- EFCC begins probe of ex-Governor Akpabio over alleged N108.1bn fraud A former commissioner under the Akpabio administration says the allegations against are falsehood taken too far. The post EFCC begins...
- EFCC seeks forfeiture of proceeds in N3 billion pension scam Two staff of the pension office are accused of diverting over N3billion The post EFCC seeks forfeiture of proceeds in...
- PDP government spent N2.1 billion on sweets, juice, commissioner says The commissioner also revealed that N500 million was spent, annually, on purchase of newspapers by the PDP administration. The post...
- N1.64 billion fraud: EFCC closes case against ex-Gov. Nyame The former governor says he will file a “no-case submission”. The post N1.64 billion fraud: EFCC closes case against ex-Gov....
What do you think?