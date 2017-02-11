How Kwara govt freed suspects police indicted in deadly Jebba attack
Posted February 11, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
Three people were killed and 12 others injured in the attack for which the suspects were arrested.
The post How Kwara govt freed suspects police indicted in deadly Jebba attack appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Kwara police declare 10 wanted over Jebba killing The Kwara State police command has declared 10 persons including a school principal wanted in connection with the killing of...
- Israel police arrest suspects in deadly West Bank arson probe Israel arrested several suspects on Sunday in raids linked to the firebombing of a Palestinian home in the West Bank...
- India on alert after deadly attack on police post At least five people were killed Monday when attackers stormed a police station near India’s border with Pakistan, triggering a...
- Police Arrest Five Suspects Linked To Nimbo Community Attack Police arrested five of the suspects involved in the midnight raid on Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of...
- Nigerian Army, Shiites in war of words after deadly Zaria attack that killed many The army accuses Shiites of attempting to assassinate its chief, Tukur Buratai. The post Nigerian Army, Shiites in war of...
- Police arrest IS suspects over attack plots Turkey has arrested nine suspected members of the Islamic State group for allegedly plotting suicide attacks on a political party...
- Four suspects in the deadly Lekki Phase 1 bank robbery arrested Four suspects involved in the deadly Lekki Phase bank robbery in March which resulted in the death of five people,...
- French police avert ‘imminent’ attack, arrest four suspects An “imminent” terror attack on French soil has been averted with the arrest of four suspects in Montpellier, Interior Minister...
- Mali Hotel Attack: Police Hunt For Three Suspects At least three people suspected of involvement in a jihadist attack on a luxury hotel in Bamako, Mali’s capital, that...
- Kwara cult clash: Police parade fresh suspects Police in Kwara State yesterday paraded two new suspects in the cult clash that claimed about 16 lives last week...
What do you think?