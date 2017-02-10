How LMC can turn the NPFL into a better selling league

Posted February 10, 2017 1:47 pm by Comments

How LMC can turn the NPFL into a better selling league

MFM FC playing a match in the NPFL

?A league that has a player collecting N2 million per month and another collecting N20,000 is not one to engender competition.

The post How LMC can turn the NPFL into a better selling league appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Updates:Results of matches in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Following are the results of Match Day 14 fixhtures in the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Saturday...
  2. Four NPFL clubs for Dikko tourney NPFL runners-up Rivers United, Federation Cup winners FC IfeanyiUbah as well as premier league clubs Wikki Tourists, Niger Tornadoes and...
  3. Nigerian League partners Spanish La Liga for new U-15 youth league The LMC declared a surplus/savings of N483 million in its operations for the 2015/16 NPFL season. The post Nigerian League...
  4. 2014/2015 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 11 Results Ubah Fc. Photo; goal Below are results of matches played on Sunday on Match Day 11 of the 2014/2015 Nigeria...
  5. Nigerian League: Ikorodu United appeals LMC N3.5 million fine The LMC had given Ikorodu United until 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 to appeal the verdict. The post Nigerian League:...
  6. Plateau High Court Suspends NPFL Over Giwa FC Sanction A High Court in Bukuru, Plateau State, has suspended the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The court said the suspension...
  7. Godwin Obaje Joins Ifeanyi Uba FC, Becomes Highest Paid Player In NPFL Exclusive- Godwin Obaje Joins Ifeanyi Uba FC, Becomes Highest Paid Player In NPF Last season Nigeria Professional League top scorer...
  8. ‘NPFL status not over for Taraba’ FC Taraba head coach, Ndubuisi Nduka has said his side have good chances of survival in the ongoing Nigeria Professional...
  9. NPFL, LaLiga Sign Five-Year Partnership Representatives of the governments of Nigeria and Spain witnessed the landmark signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a...
  10. NPFL: 3SC beat defending champions, Enyimba 3SC have continued with a good home winning run under Ogunbote in spite of the challenges facing the club. The...

< YOHAIG home