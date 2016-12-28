Hundreds of candidates disqualified from N-Power jobs
Posted December 28, 2016 1:47 am by admin Comments
The total number of successful candidates from Niger was 4,136.
The post Hundreds of candidates disqualified from N-Power jobs appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Nigeria begins shortlisting candidates for 500,000 jobs – Minister About 1.2 million people applied for the jobs. The post Nigeria begins shortlisting candidates for 500,000 jobs – Minister appeared...
- Hundreds Of Sex Toys Dangling From Power Lines In Portland, Oregon HUNDREDS of phallic sex toys have been seen hanging in recent days from power lines across Portland, Oregon, provoking laughter,...
- How we’ll deal with fraudulent claims in N-Power jobs – Presidency The government says over 90 per cent of the first 200,000 people have been cleared via BVN. The post How...
- N8billion CBN Currency Fraud: Accused persons want judge disqualified from trial The accused persons are alleged to have defrauded the CBN and their various banks of over N8billion. The post N8billion...
- N-power Jobs: Kano Assembly writes Buhari, wants state’s slots increased The state’s lawmakers say the state has been badly treated. The post N-power Jobs: Kano Assembly writes Buhari, wants state’s...
- N-Power Jobs Scheme For Unemployed Graduates, Others Enter Assessment Phase About a million Nigerian undergraduates, who have applied online for the N-Power programme of the Buhari presidency, would now be...
- Zakzaky’s son, wife among hundreds of our members killed by Nigerian Army, Shiite group says Sect says hundreds of its members killed during the siege The post Zakzaky’s son, wife among hundreds of our members...
- N-power: Shortlisted candidates still under verification in Bayelsa — Official The verification for those willing to participate in N-Power, a Federal Government social security programme, is ongoing in Bayelsa, Mr...
- Nigerian government targets 1m jobs The project is expected to create both direct and indirect jobs in five sectors of the economy from 2015 to...
- ‘Nigeria to create 758,500 jobs for youth through agriculture’ 500 graduates will also benefit from the programme in each state of the federation. The post ‘Nigeria to create 758,500...
What do you think?