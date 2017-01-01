In Rivers, echos of deadly electoral violence
Posted January 1, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
The oil-rich state has become associated with electoral violence.
The post In Rivers, echos of deadly electoral violence appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Electoral Violence: APC holds Black Day in Rivers The All progressives Congress, (APC), in Rivers State has planned a special interdenominational worship session in honour of its members...
- DSS: RIVERS POLL MARRED BY VIOLENCE, THEFT OF ELECTORAL MATERIALS •Tribunal admits pictures of human corpse, burnt election materials, vehicles Two senior officials of the Department of State Services (DSS)...
- Rivers Inquiry: Witnesses link PDP chairman, former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, to election violence A lot of the witnesses who testified mentioned Mrs. Jonathan and the Rivers State PDP Chairman as masterminds of some...
- Fayose faults INEC chairman on electoral violence, blames INEC partisanship for violence Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has faulted the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu...
- End Electoral Violence For Successful Polls, INEC Tells Government The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, says the key to having successful elections in Nigeria...
- Rights Commission To Prosecute Perpetrators Of Violence In Rivers The National Human Rights Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to prosecuting perpetrators of violence and electoral offences in Rivers State. Ahead...
- Algeria says 38 arrested over deadly ethnic violence Algerian authorities have arrested 38 people in connection with deadly ethnic unrest between Berbers and Arabs in the south of...
- Wike responsible for worsening violence in Rivers – Peterside “It is regrettable but true that in many communities in Rivers State today cult gangs hold sway.” The post Wike...
- Rivers governorship election marred by violence – INEC Mr. Charles Okoye, a witness for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing trial for the April 11 Rivers...
- Why there is renewed electoral violence in Nigeria- Fayose Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to first...
What do you think?