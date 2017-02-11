INFOGRAPH: What Andrew Yakubu’s N3.04billion loot can do for Nigeria

Posted February 11, 2017 9:47 am by Comments

INFOGRAPH: What Andrew Yakubu’s N3.04billion loot can do for Nigeria

The bundles of cash recovered from Former GMD of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu's residence

Mr. Yakubu is currently standing trial for corruption and money laundering.

The post INFOGRAPH: What Andrew Yakubu’s N3.04billion loot can do for Nigeria appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Money Laundering: Arraignment Of Omokore, Andrew Yakubu, Others Stalled The arraignment of oil and gas businessman, Mr Jide Omokore, Former GMD of NNPC Andrew Yakubu and three others has...
  2. Nigerians Updated Andrew Yakubu’s Page; “Special Thief, Business Crook” Added (Pic) A staggering sum of $ 9.8million and another £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) cash was found in a building...
  3. BREAKING: EFCC arrests ex-NNPC GMD, Jide Omokore Jide Omokore and Andrew Yakubu are to be charged for money laundering. The post BREAKING: EFCC arrests ex-NNPC GMD, Jide...
  4. The challenge of severe malnutrition in Nigeria’s North-West (Infograph) Nigeria’s seven north-west states have 75 per cent of the country’s cases of malnutrition. The post The challenge of severe...
  5. Nigeria, Switzerland hold talks on Abacha loot Authorities in Switzerland are in talks to arrange the return to Nigeria of $ 300 million confiscated from the family...
  6. Infograph Of The 2017 Budget Proposed By President Buhari To National Assembly The Infograph of 2017 Budget Proposal President Muhammadu Buhari presented at a joint session of National Assembly today, December 14th,...
  7. Court Grants Jide Omokore, Andrew Yakubu Bail A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has granted bail to a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National...
  8. Recovered Ex-NNPC GMD $9.8m loot found in Kaduna slum, Sabon-Tasha—EFCC Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday elaborated on how its operatives stumbled on the $ 9.8Million loot recovered from Andrew...
  9. US Restates Commitment To Nigeria’s Recovery Of Abacha Loot The United States government says it has begun dialogue with the federal government on the release of the 458 million...
  10. Photos of the $9.7m found in the Kaduna home of former NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu EFCC has released photos of the recovered vault containing $ 9.7 million found in the Kaduna home of former Group...

< YOHAIG home