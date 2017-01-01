JAMB registrar, Oloyede, reacts to fraud allegations, says petitioners are liars
Posted January 1, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
“I have never in my life collected bribe, inflated contracts, extorted anyone…”
The post JAMB registrar, Oloyede, reacts to fraud allegations, says petitioners are liars appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- NAL hails Oloyede’s appointment as JAMB Registrar Nigeria Academy of Letters (NAL) on Friday hailed the appointment of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede as Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint...
- Controversy trails Oloyede’s appointment as JAMB Registrar The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has strongly kicked against the appointment of former Vice Chancellor of University of...
- My appointment as JAMB Registrar divine – Oloyede The new Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Monday said he was surprised to be...
- JAMB Registrar Warns Staff Against Indiscipline The newly appointed Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has warned all staff of...
- ASUU kicks against Oloyede appointment as JAMB Registrar, calling for his probe By Dayo Adesulu The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has kicked against the appointment of former Vice Chancellor of...
- Why we can’t conduct UTME – JAMB Registrar The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said that inadequate funding posed a challenge...
- Is JAMB’s New Registrar The Change JAMB Needs? *RADAR NEWS NETWORK * ISHIAQ OLOYEDE IS NEW JAMB REGISTRAR: WILL HIS APPOINTMENT PUT THE AGENCY ON A RIGHT FOOTING...
- JAMB Registrar kicks against three years validity for UTME REGISTRAR of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Isha’aq Oloyede has said that the bill seeking to validate the...
- How JAMB under my leadership will conduct students’ admissions – Oloyede Mr. Oloyede praises his predecessor, Dibu Ojerinde. The post How JAMB under my leadership will conduct students’ admissions – Oloyede...
- BREAKING: JAMB’s new registrar assumes office Friday Olokor, Abuja Newly appointed Registrar, Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Monday...
What do you think?