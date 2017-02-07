Journalist arraigned, sent to prison over Southern Kaduna report
Posted February 7, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
The journalist was accused of falsifying the report.
The post Journalist arraigned, sent to prison over Southern Kaduna report appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Journalist arrested, charged over report on Kaduna governor, El-Rufai The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) wants journalist Jacob Dickson immediately released. The post Journalist arrested, charged over report on...
- Suspected killers of Nigerian army colonel arraigned, sent to prison The army colonel was abducted in Kaduna on March 27. The post Suspected killers of Nigerian army colonel arraigned, sent...
- Don’t spare those behind Southern Kaduna killings, CAN, JNI tell El-Rufai “Without peace there will be no meaningful development in any society,” the CAN official said. The post Don’t spare those...
- Southern Kaduna killings: Reps summon Nigeria’s military, police chiefs The lawmakers condemned the incessant violence in Southern Kaduna. The post Southern Kaduna killings: Reps summon Nigeria’s military, police chiefs...
- Why Buhari is silent on Southern Kaduna killings – Spokesperson At least six persons were killed in Goska village, Jema’a local Government Area in the early hours of Christmas. The...
- College faults media reports on Southern Kaduna killings “The College does not run any Department of Mass Communication…” it said. The post College faults media reports on Southern...
- El-Rufai confirms fresh attacks in Southern Kaduna despite curfew, vows to bring culprits to justice The governor appealed to affected residents not to resort to self-help. The post El-Rufai confirms fresh attacks in Southern Kaduna...
- Like in Plateau, only dialogue can solve Southern Kaduna violence – Governor Lalong The Plateau governor wrote to his Kaduna counterpart. The post Like in Plateau, only dialogue can solve Southern Kaduna violence...
- NAS calls on FG, Kaduna state govt to end Southern Kaduna killings National President of National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Mr. Arthur Boje, has called on the Federal Government and the Kaduna...
- Senator La’ah blasts FG, Kaduna govt over Southern Kaduna killings Senator Danjuma La’ah, representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, yesterday decried what he described as lack of action by the federal...
What do you think?