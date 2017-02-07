Judge orders engineer to defend himself if he fails to produce lawyer
Posted February 7, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The judge adjourned the case April 10 for trial.
The post Judge orders engineer to defend himself if he fails to produce lawyer appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Orubebe Trial: CCB fails to produce witness, adjourns to Nov 26 The trial of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over...
- Nyanya Bomb Blast: Judge Orders Trial To Scrutinise Accused Persons’ Statements A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered a trial to ascertain whether Aminu Ogwuche and four other persons accused...
- Again, Nigerian govt fails to produce Dasuki in court for trial The SSS has yet to release Mr. Dasuki to the EFCC. The post Again, Nigerian govt fails to produce Dasuki...
- N12b currency fraud: Lawyer accuses judge of bias Trial of some members of staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and some commercial banks involved in the alleged N12 billion...
- Dasuki trial aborted as FG again fails to produce ex-NSA in court The Federal Government has failed to produce the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) before an Abuja High-Court...
- N3.1 billion corruption trial: Abuja Chief Judge orders continuation of Ex-Governor Suswam’s case “…there were no complaints or allegations of bias against the judge.” The post N3.1 billion corruption trial: Abuja Chief Judge...
- Badeh’s Trial Stalled As Judge Adjourns Case Till April 27 The trial of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh, has been stalled, as Justice Okon...
- Embattled lawyer, Rickey Tarfa, explains payment of N225,000 to judge The EFCC alleges that? Mr. Tarfa made phone contacts with Mr. Yunusa in a case before the judge. The post...
- Again, SSS fails to produce Dasuki in Court Mr. Dasuki is accused of money laundering and corruption. The post Again, SSS fails to produce Dasuki in Court appeared...
- Again, court adjourns as prosecutor fails to produce Dasuki for trial Sambo Dasuki A Federal Capital Territory High Court yesterday adjourned the trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo...
What do you think?