Kenyan female, male athletes win London Marathon
Posted April 23, 2017 4:47 pm by admin Comments
Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, a 24-year-old, won the men’s race in 2:05:56.
The post Kenyan female, male athletes win London Marathon appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru wins the men’s race in the 2017 London Marathon Kenya’s Daniel Wanjiru has just won the 2017 London Marathon. Wanjiru won the race in 2 hours, 05 minutes and...
- Female Kenyan Runner Collapses During Marathon | Gets Back Up, Crawls & Finishes 3rd So inspiring! A 29-year-old Kenyan marathon runner, Hyvon Ngetich, took part in the Austin Marathon on Sunday. She was in...
- Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: 31 elite athletes from 8 countries enter for race ?The? elite runners include 24 men and seven women? ??marathoners?. The post Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: 31 elite athletes...
- Male DNA stays in female athletes for days after sex – Russia’s Deputy PM Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, a key figure in the country’s doping scandal, has said athletes’ sexual relations can...
- 100,000 athletes, 27 countries participate in Lagos Marathon A total of 100, 000 athletes from 27 countries including Nigeria will be participating in the second edition of Access...
- Focus shifts To Nigeria after London Marathon “Like London the Okpkekpe race is bound to be fiercely contested. The post Focus shifts To Nigeria after London Marathon...
- Lagos City Marathon Hosts Over 20,000 Athletes All is now set as Lagos State Government hosts over 20,000 local and international marathoners in the maiden Lagos City...
- Again, Team Nigeria hopes on female athletes for medals in Beijing 2015 Okagbare As it happened last year in Glasgow, where Team Nigeria had to rely on female athletes for medals at...
- KENYAN WINS $50,000 LAGOS MARATHON TOP PRIZE •As residents experience traffic gridlock IAAF gold label marathoner, Kenya’s Abraham Kipton has crossed the finish line in a time...
- Artisans, designers others besiege Lagos City Marathon office “It will be a good way to end the year,” one of the job seekers said. The post Artisans, designers...
What do you think?