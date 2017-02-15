Knowing real owners of oil, gas firms crucial to curb corruption – NEITI
Posted February 15, 2017 5:47 am by admin
NEITI urged the President to issue an Executive Order making beneficial ownership disclosure mandatory by extractive industries
