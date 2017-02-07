Lagos to ban yellow commercial buses – Ambode

Posted February 7, 2017 1:47 am by Comments

Lagos to ban yellow commercial buses – Ambode

Danfo Buses, Lagos[Photo Credit:Bella Naija]

“I tell you what, I want to banish yellow buses from Lagos this year.”

The post Lagos to ban yellow commercial buses – Ambode appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I will banish yellow commercial buses from Lagos roads-Ambode Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday, said he would banish yellow commercial buses from Lagos roads this year....
  2. Yellow buses will no longer ply Lagos roads – Ambode Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode  has said plans are afoot to remove yellow buses popularly known as Danfo from...
  3. Ambode to barnish yellow buses off Lagos roads Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said he plans to banish the buses by the end of this year because they...
  4. Ambode ‘not pleased’ with Lagos road projects Mr. Ambode says he will not accept anything that will inconvenience the people. The post Ambode ‘not pleased’ with Lagos...
  5. Ambode to phase out danfo this year Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday said there were plans to remove yellow buses, popularly known...
  6. Seven feared dead as trailer crashes into commercial buses Seven persons are feared dead following a road accident at Ikeja-Along bus stop on Lagos-Abeokuta Road in Lagos on Friday....
  7. Ambode clarifies Lagos’ N500 billion bond For the current appropriation year, the state can only draw N60 billion from the pool of N500 billion. The post...
  8. Channel my birthday gifts to fight cancer in Lagos, Governor Ambode tells associates “To this end, I urge those who planned gifts and adverts for the celebration of my birthday to channel the...
  9. Ambode sacks Lagos emergency agency, LASEMA, boss The governor has named a replacement. The post Ambode sacks Lagos emergency agency, LASEMA, boss appeared first on Premium Times...
  10. World’s top runners to attend Lagos City Marathon – Ambode Organisers of the Lagos City Marathon target 50,000 runners for the second edition The post World’s top runners to attend...

< YOHAIG home