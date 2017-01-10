LAUTECH student leaders in free-for-all over governor’s ‘N500,000 largesse’
Posted January 10, 2017 5:47 pm by admin Comments
The governor says he merely acted as a caring father.
The post LAUTECH student leaders in free-for-all over governor’s ‘N500,000 largesse’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- 22-year-old emerges LAUTECH overall best student Miss Saidat Sanni, a 22-year-old student from the Department of Statistics had emerged the overall best student of the Ladoke...
- LAUTECH may hike student fees ahead of planned January resumption The university has been closed since June due to workers strike. The post LAUTECH may hike student fees ahead of...
- Pictured! LAUTECH Student CVrushed GTo Death By Trailer The story is quite sad. A Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) student was on Friday sent to her early...
- See The 5 Months Strike Anniversary Cake Made By A LAUTECH Student (Photos) Student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, marks her school’s 5th month strike anniversary with this beautiful cake...
- “I vowed never to disappoint my father” 22-year-old Saidat Abidemi Sanni is LAUTECH’s overall best student with 4.88 CGPA in Statistics Ogbomoso (Oyo State), April 22, 2016 (NAN) Saidat Sanni, a 22-year-old student from the Department of Statistics had emerged the...
- Oyo plans to reopen LAUTECH January 15 “The governor will meet with ASUU on Wednesday 11th of January where all issues will be sorted out explicitly.” The...
- Aregbesola asks Board to turn LAUTECH Teaching Hospital to miracle centre The governor says doctors should never be on strike, leaving patients to die The post Aregbesola asks Board to turn...
- Trailer crushes 400L LAUTECH student to death Korede Salvage, a 400L student of the management accounting department of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, was...
- Oyo, Osun govts deny plans to increase LAUTECH tuition fees The school’s registrar also says the reports are not true. The post Oyo, Osun govts deny plans to increase LAUTECH...
- LAUTECH closure: Osun, Oyo govts appeal for calm The governments were however silent on when the school will reopen. The post LAUTECH closure: Osun, Oyo govts appeal for...
What do you think?