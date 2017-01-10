Lawyer accuses SSS of killing Nnamdi Kanu’s guests
Posted January 10, 2017
Nine persons have not been seen since their visit to Mr. Kanu last year.
The post Lawyer accuses SSS of killing Nnamdi Kanu’s guests appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
