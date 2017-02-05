Major health stories across Nigeria last week
Posted February 5, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
AN official wants Health Management Organisations in Nigeria investigated for alleged corruption.
The post Major health stories across Nigeria last week appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Major health stories across Nigeria last week According to official statistics, 33,000 mothers die in Nigeria each year during childbirth. The post Major health stories across Nigeria...
- Major health stories in the news last week Nigeria destroys its largest haul of fake drugs in 30 years. The post Major health stories in the news last...
- Major health news across Nigeria last week Efforts to stop malaria got a boost with a new vaccine passing trial. The post Major health news across Nigeria...
- Total Health Trust wins 2016 Nigeria Health Care Awards The annual Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards are designed to recognise recognize the rapid growth of the healthcare sector . The...
- Religion, ethnicity major problems in Nigeria – Osinbajo “Nigerians will continue to ask what happened to the colossal of money invested in security, before this administration began.” The...
- How Boko Haram stalls Nigeria’s major environmental project The project involves the establishment of shelterbelt across 1,500 kilometres in 11 states of the federation. The post How Boko...
- Primary Health Care: Inadequate Funding Identified As Major Challenge Participants at a workshop for senior civil servants in Kuru, Plateau State have identified inadequate funding as one of the...
- Nigeria’s four major airports must be concessioned – Aviation Minister “Government does not have money to put into these businesses and we don’t want to sell these facilities either.” The...
- Buhari won’t ask media to kill for stories – Femi Adesina Mr. Adesina says the first thing the President told him when he assumed office was: “Always tell me the truth.”...
- Conduct major reforms of Nigeria’s Electoral Act, Jega urges lawmakers “Electoral reform has just begun, a lot more efforts need to be done.” The post Conduct major reforms of Nigeria’s...
What do you think?