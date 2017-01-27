Malabu fraud: Why Nigerian Government retrieved OPL 245 from Shell, Eni
Posted January 27, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
The Federal High Court approved the order returning the block to the Federal Government.
The post Malabu fraud: Why Nigerian Government retrieved OPL 245 from Shell, Eni appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Court Orders Forfeiture Of Malabu Oil To FG Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, has ordered an interim forfeiture of oil prospecting licence 245, otherwise known...
- Malabu OPL245 Fraud: Dan Etete wants Nigeria’s N17 billion An oil transparency campaigner expresses surprise at Nigeria’s absence at the London court giving the opportunity the country has to...
- EFCC grants ex-Minister Etete bail over $1.1 bn Malabu fraud The former minister has been at the centre of a huge fraud involving the sale of government oil bloc in...
- EXCLUSIVE: Shell, Eni in fresh trouble as Nigeria begins moves to withdraw OPL 245 from Malabu, Dan Etete PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Shell was already aware of the government’s moves to cancel the agreement, and was lobbying against...
- Malabu $1.3 billion scandal: International campaigners hail Shell probe by Dutch authorities “This news comes as a welcome development which has been long overdue”. The post Malabu $ 1.3 billion scandal: International...
- Malabu $1.3 billion scandal: Dutch investigators question Shell officials The OPL 245 deal involves ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and several of his officials. The post Malabu $ 1.3 billion scandal:...
- Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: You must prosecute Shell, Eni too, indicted Etete tells Nigerian govt Mr. Etete has already been charged for his role in the shady deal. The post Malabu $ 1.1 billion Scandal:...
- In merry-go-round, Nigerian parliament commences fresh inquiry into Malabu oil deal The Nigerian Parliarment had in 2014 conducted a similar investigation. The post In merry-go-round, Nigerian parliament commences fresh inquiry into...
- Corruption: Italy probes Shell over Malabu oil deal A new twist was added yesterday to the lingering corruption allegation over the Malabu offshore oil block (OPL 245) bought by...
- Malabu: How Adoke, Etete, Shell defrauded Nigeria – EFCC ECONOMIC and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has disclosed how some highly placed Nigerians, including ex-ministers and multinational oil companies allegedly...
What do you think?