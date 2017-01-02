Military detains Borno official for ‘hiding’ Boko Haram militant; govt reacts
Posted January 2, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The official is accused of hiding a fighter in his Maiduguri home.
The post Military detains Borno official for ‘hiding’ Boko Haram militant; govt reacts appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Borno: Boko Haram poisoned water – Military The Nigerian Military has confirmed that Boko Haram terrorists poisoned sources of drinking water in Maiduguri, Borno State. It, however,...
- Military arrests three Boko Haram commanders in Borno Military authorities in Borno State have said that the ongoing clearance operation of Boko Haram hide of the military has...
- Nigerian govt reacts to report of new Boko Haram leadership An ISIS magazine referenced Abu Musab al-Barnawi as the new leader of the group. The post Nigerian govt reacts to...
- Nigerian govt reacts to new Boko Haram video showing “Chibok girls” Dozens of girls purported to be the abducted Chibok schoolgirls appeared in Boko Haram’s latest video. The post Nigerian govt...
- Boko Haram: Buhari should go beyond moving military command to Borno — General Ikpomnwen (rtd) Brig. General Idada Ikpomnwen (rtd) is a former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army and a military lawyer who participated...
- Boko Haram: ‘Military to reopen key Borno road after 3yrs’ Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno said on Thursday that the Nigerian Nigerian military is poised to re-open the Maiduguri-Magumeri-Gubio and...
- Borno District Head appeals to military on Boko Haram The District Head of Zabarmari in Borno, Malam Bulam Mohammed, on Saturday appealed to the military to take urgent steps...
- Nigerian military reacts to Boko Haram’s new video accusing it of killing Chibok girls Boko Haram had accused the military of killing some of the abducted girls The post Nigerian military reacts to Boko...
- Nigerian military reopens key Borno road closed for 3 years of Boko Haram insurgency The Maiduguri-Gamboru road was closed at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency. The post Nigerian military reopens key Borno...
- Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Military Location In Northern Borno Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a 119 Battalion Nigerian Army location at Mallam Fatori, northern Borno state. According to...
What do you think?