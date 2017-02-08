Mimiko, Osinbajo hold closed door meeting
Posted February 8, 2017 1:47 am by admin Comments
The governor also said the Ondo Speaker is ready to step aside.
The post Mimiko, Osinbajo hold closed door meeting appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Ondo 2016: Mimiko, Buhari in closed door meeting The Ondo governor denied plans to join APC. The post Ondo 2016: Mimiko, Buhari in closed door meeting appeared first...
- Osinbajo, Ministers in closed door meeting over 2016 budget Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday presided over a crucial meeting with some ministers at the presidential villa, Abuja. The post...
- CBN Governor In Closed Door Meeting With Senate The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Senate. It...
- Obasanjo, Sheriff hold closed door meeting Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and embattled factional chairman of PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, held a closed door meeting ?at Obasanjo’s...
- Buhari Holds Closed Door Security Meeting With Service Chiefs President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed door meeting with his security chiefs with a view to tackling the...
- Zuckerberg Holds Closed Door Meeting With Buhari The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has held a closed-door meeting with the Nigerian President, Muhammadu...
- Obasanjo In Closed-Door Meeting With Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed-door meeting with Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. The ex-President, however, refused to speak...
- Update: Buhari, Biya in closed-door meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held closed-door meeting with his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, at the Cameroonian State House called...
- NASS Crisis: Dogara, Lasun, Aregbesola, Oyegun in closed door meeting DEPUTY Speaker of the House of Represen-tatives, Hon. Yusuf Lasun may have been pressured by his State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola,...
- Buhari Hold Talks With Mimiko And Lalong President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and the Plateau State Governor,...
What do you think?