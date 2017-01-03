Most Americans think Trump can’t handle presidency – Poll

Posted January 3, 2017 9:47 am by Comments

Most Americans think Trump can’t handle presidency – Poll

donald-trump-2

Only 44 per cent said they were confident Trump would avoid major scandals in his administration

The post Most Americans think Trump can’t handle presidency – Poll appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Trump acknowledges African-Americans’ support, pledges to unite America “We are not going to be divided for long, I have always brought people together; I know you find that...
  2. Can Trump woo African Americans? For two nights in a row, the sea of humanity packed into the Republican National Convention has been overwhelmingly white...
  3. Trump to severe business ties, focus on U.S. presidency “The Presidency is a far more important task!” the president-elect said. The post Trump to severe business ties, focus on...
  4. Trump leads Republicans, Democrats thump him: poll Bombastic US billionaire Donald Trump handily leads all fellow Republicans in the 2016 presidential race, Hillary Clinton and other Democrats...
  5. US Poll: Even conservative medium admits Trump lost last debate Clinton and Trump during the last debate Hillary Clinton is the overwhelming winner of an online poll asking readers of...
  6. Obama Urges Americans To Get Behind Clinton, Slams Trump President Barack Obama painted an optimistic picture of America’s future and offered full-throated support for Hillary Clinton’s bid to defeat...
  7. Presidency releases new twitter handle for Zahra Buhari after controversial tweet from her former handle The presidency has released a new twitter handle for Zahra Buhari, daughter of President Buhari following a controversial tweet from...
  8. Japan’s Prime Minister Abe meets Trump I am now confident that President-elect Trump is a trustworthy leader,” Mr. Abe said The post Japan’s Prime Minister Abe...
  9. Simple Psychology Trump Used for Victory, By Bisi Daniel “Can Americans check Donald and family from personalizing a super-power nation?” The post Simple Psychology Trump Used for Victory, By...
  10. Trump accepts Republican nomination, vows to put ‘America first’ Trump vowed to be tough on crime and illegal immigrants in a speech on Thursday. The post Trump accepts Republican...

< YOHAIG home