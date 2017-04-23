My greatest fear as House of Reps Speaker – Dogara
Posted April 23, 2017 4:47 pm by admin Comments
“I bother a lot about where we are leading this House to and what it is we can achieve…”
The post My greatest fear as House of Reps Speaker – Dogara appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- BREAKING: Yakubu Dogara emerges House of Reps Speaker Mr. Dogara defeated Femi Gbajabiamila, who represents Surulere federal constituency, Lagos State, in a keenly contested election. The post BREAKING:...
- Reps group says House Speaker, Dogara, must ‘step aside’ Supporters of the speaker say they will oppose any aggression against the speaker. The post Reps group says House Speaker,...
- Budget Scandal: Reps plot to remove Dogara as House Speaker A stormy session is expected Tuesday as the House resumes amid a budget padding scandal. The post Budget Scandal: Reps...
- Speaker Dogara constitutes committee for Reps’ pay, accommodation Setting up the committee was Mr. Dogara’s second official decision since his election Tuesday. The post Speaker Dogara constitutes committee...
- We Will Continue to Strengthen Nigeria’s Democracy Through Quality Legislation – House of Reps Speaker, Dogara Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated Nigerians as the country marks its Democracy Day on May 29th. A...
- Without God’s intervention, Buhari, others cannot solve Nigeria’s problems – Speaker Dogara “There is no human wisdom that can take us out of this quagmire…” The post Without God’s intervention, Buhari, others...
- How Speaker Dogara helped to quietly push Sharia bill through second reading Many Nigerians fear the bill could widen the powers of the Sharia law to other parts of the country. The...
- Nigeria: House of Reps adopt electronic-voting system The electronic-parliament will operate on a modern, cutting edge digital technology, Mr. Dogara said. The post Nigeria: House of Reps...
- House Transparency Group slams Dogara, says Speaker must step down The group threatens to expose mor graft in the internal budget of the House. The post House Transparency Group slams...
- Abdulmumin Provides Evidence That Speaker Dogara And Other House Of Reps Leaders Padded 2016 Budget – Evidence of Yakubu Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, involvement in 2016 budjet padding have...
What do you think?