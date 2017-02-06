N26 million Dasukigate: Fani-Kayode refutes own lawyer, denies seeking out of court settlement

Posted February 6, 2017 9:47 pm by Comments

N26 million Dasukigate: Fani-Kayode refutes own lawyer, denies seeking out of court settlement

Femi Fani-Kayode

The former minister says the option of plea bargain is ruled out.

The post N26 million Dasukigate: Fani-Kayode refutes own lawyer, denies seeking out of court settlement appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. N26m scam: Fani-Kayode seeks out of court settlement Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, asked the Federal High Court Abuja, to adjourn his case to allow him...
  2. Fani-Kayode changes name to celebrate court victory “The whole process almost destroyed my life, my family, my reputation, my health and my career.” The post Fani-Kayode changes...
  3. Federal High Court clears Fani-Kayode Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been discharged of corruption charges by a federal High Court in Lagos. In her...
  4. Alleged N3.8 billion fraud: Fani-Kayode gets new lawyer The ex-minister’s counsel sought and got an adjournment. The post Alleged N3.8 billion fraud: Fani-Kayode gets new lawyer appeared first...
  5. Former minister, Fani-Kayode, disowns children from ex-wife Mr. Fani-Kayode and his family say they will no longer have anything to do with the children and their mum....
  6. Why court discharged and acquitted Fani-Kayode of money laundering charges Mr. Fani-Kayode’s trial saw three judges and four re-a?rraignment since 2008. The post Why court discharged and acquitted Fani-Kayode of...
  7. Court backs Fani-Kayode’s prolonged detention by EFCC A Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed an application filed by a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, seeking the...
  8. Don’t try me with Fani-Kayode, ex-minister begs court Ramon Oladimeji A former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, has asked Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal...
  9. I’m not afraid of EFCC — Fani-Kayode The former minister denies media reports that he is in hiding. The post I’m not afraid of EFCC — Fani-Kayode...
  10. Fani-Kayode denies receiving money from Jonathan, Dasuki Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied ever receiving any money from former President Jonathan, Colonel Dasuki or any...

< YOHAIG home