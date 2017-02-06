N26 million Dasukigate: Fani-Kayode refutes own lawyer, denies seeking out of court settlement
The former minister says the option of plea bargain is ruled out.
The post N26 million Dasukigate: Fani-Kayode refutes own lawyer, denies seeking out of court settlement appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
