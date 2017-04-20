NHIS expels 23,000 fake enrolees in three months – Executive Secretary

Posted April 20, 2017 8:47 pm by Comments

NHIS expels 23,000 fake enrolees in three months – Executive Secretary

Executive Secretary of the scheme, Usman Yusuf [Photo: NHIS websit]

Mr. Yusuf described Health Management Organisations as the problem of NHIS.

The post NHIS expels 23,000 fake enrolees in three months – Executive Secretary appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NHIS uncovers 23,000 ghost enrolees Usman Yusuf, the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has said that 23,000 ghost enrolees have been...
  2. NHIS registers over 10,000 enrolees in Nasarawa NATIONAL Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, said it had registered over 10,000 enrolees into the scheme in Nasarawa State since inception...
  3. 23,000 Ghost Enrolees Uncovered – National Health Insurance Scheme By Zakariyya Adaramola & Ojoma Akor The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof Usman Yusuf said...
  4. NHIS seeks FG support for UHC EXECUTIVE Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Professor Usman Yusuf has solicited for the support of the office...
  5. Corruption, political patronage bane of NHIS, says executive secretary From Kemi Yesufu, Kaduna Executive-Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, yesterday identified years of corrupt...
  6. NHIS Warns HMOs Against Mismanagement Of Scheme The Health Management Organizations (HMOs) operating in Nigeria have been issued a strong warning to treat enrollees of the National...
  7. Senate probes alleged illegal recruitment in NHIS SENATE Committee on Health, yesterday, began investigation into the alleged illegal recruitment and lopsided appointments of some management staff of...
  8. Senate probes alleged N860m fraud in NHIS SENATE has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate about N860million allegedly spent by the executive secretary, National Health Insurance...
  9. NHIS to use ICT for actualisation of UHC for Nigerians New executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Professor Usman Yusuf has promised to use a virile Information...
  10. Jonathan sacks NHIS Secretary, names Obi SEC Chair President Goodluck Jonathan has relieved the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr. Femi Thomas...

< YOHAIG home