Niger Delta Avengers accuses Buhari of stalling peace talks, vows renewed attacks
Posted January 7, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The group says it has launched twin operations to halt Nigeria’s oil production.
The post Niger Delta Avengers accuses Buhari of stalling peace talks, vows renewed attacks appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Ijaw Youth Council condemns renewed attacks by Niger Delta Avengers “It is unfortunate and worrisome that there is a resumption of fresh attacks.” The post Ijaw Youth Council condemns renewed...
- Why we renewed attacks on oil facilities – Niger Delta Avengers The militant group said it was reacting to government’s actions. The post Why we renewed attacks on oil facilities –...
- UPDATED: Niger Delta Avengers attacks NNPC facility, vows to “shock the whole world” The group dismisses a proposed meeting with government as an “insult”. The post UPDATED: Niger Delta Avengers attacks NNPC facility,...
- BREAKING: Niger Delta Avengers gives conditions for talks with Nigerian govt The group says it will continue its attacks, meanwhile. The post BREAKING: Niger Delta Avengers gives conditions for talks with...
- Buhari Calls On Niger Delta Avengers To Maintain Peace And Unity President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Niger Delta Avengers and all those calling for the break up of the...
- Niger Delta Avengers to Buhari: no more attacks Presidency hopes peace move sincere Army deploys more troops, tanks Ijaw youths advise govt not to use force There is...
- Niger Delta Avengers Denies Being In Talks With FG The Niger Delta Avengers militant group on Friday has denied the claim by President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration was...
- APC accuses PDP of sponsoring militant group, Niger Delta Avengers The parts asks the federal government to reconstitute the Board of the NDDC. The post APC accuses PDP of sponsoring...
- Niger Delta Avengers condemns attack on soldiers, vows to fish out killers “Our war is on oil installations not to take innocent lives.” The post Niger Delta Avengers condemns attack on soldiers,...
- Ex-militant leader chides FG’s plans to dialogue with Avengers group over renewed attacks on oil facilities The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, has said that those behind the renewed attacks on the oil and...
What do you think?