Nigeria AIDS agency warns against HIV cure ‘publicity’
Posted February 7, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The agency fears the claims may stop HIV patients from taking life-saving antiretrovirals.
The post Nigeria AIDS agency warns against HIV cure ‘publicity’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- North Korea Claims Not To Only Have A Cure For AIDS, But Also CANCER & EBOLA North Korea has created a wonder drug which they say it only does not cure Aids, but also eradicates Ebola...
- North Korea says it has ‘cure’ for MERS, Ebola, AIDS Kim Jong-Un North Korea says it has developed a vaccine that is “very effective” in treating MERS, Ebola and AIDS,...
- Global fund raises $12.9 billion to fight AIDS, TB, malaria The fund is credited with saving 20 million lives since it was established in 2002. The post Global fund raises...
- New Drug for Treatment and Cure of HIV/AIDS Discovered, says VC Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia, has confirmed the discovery of...
- Scientists find HIV-AIDs full cure A British man with HIV undergoing a pioneering treatment to cure him of the disease has shown “remarkable” progress, doctors...
- Health minister denies knowledge of HIV cure by Abia professor Solaade Ayo-Aderele The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that he was not aware of a cure for...
- Okowa sends HIV/AIDS control agency bill to State Assembly Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday sent a bill to establish the Delta State Agency for the Control of HIV and...
- FG orders investigation of claims to HIV cure The Federal Government has mandated the National Institute for Medical Research and the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, to...
- Nigerian Arrested For Selling ‘Seeds That Cure AIDS’ In India (See Photo) A Nigerian national and three accomplices were arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Thane Rural for cheating a resident...
- NACA adopts stringent measures to check AIDS in Nigeria Follow @TheNationNews Facebook Google+ LinkedIn The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has pledged the readiness of the...
What do you think?