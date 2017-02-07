Nigeria AIDS agency warns against HIV cure ‘publicity’

Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, NACA, Sani Aliyu

The agency fears the claims may stop HIV patients from taking life-saving antiretrovirals.

