Nigeria Army denies killing Biafran protesters, labels IPOB ‘criminal gang’
The Army said it fired no single shot at the protesters on January 20.
The post Nigeria Army denies killing Biafran protesters, labels IPOB ‘criminal gang’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
jacksonkingsley February 20th, 2017 at 10:53 am
The problem with the Nigeria government is that they re all liers..thats why d so called nigeria cnt neva move forward,frm d top to d least of them….imaging d killings i witness wit my own eye in port harcourt,army re nw saying they neva shot a bullet…i respected d army,airforce nd navy so much dat i want to be one of them but since dis government took over,the militaries hv changed frm whom they used to be.they lie,they kill for no reason.they commit crime themself which is not hw they were bfor nw.army re created becus of war but nw army re in every street,some time i asked myself what re they doin here in streets nd road.army re nw doing d duties of stupid naigeria police gang.they cn lie to human but they cnt lie to God when time cums.