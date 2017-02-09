Nigerian Army arrests two soldiers for molesting physically challenged man
Posted February 9, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
Mr. Usman said the soldiers have been charged with assault by their commanding officer.
The post Nigerian Army arrests two soldiers for molesting physically challenged man appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- BREAKING: Army arrests soldiers who brutalised crippled man in Onitsha Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Army says it has identified and arrested two soldiers who allegedly brutalised a crippled man...
- VIDEO: Soldiers brutalise physically-challenged man in Onitsha A video showing soldiers brutalising a physcially-challenged man allegedly for wearing camouflage clothing has been uploaded on the Internet, sparking...
- Soldiers arrest DPO, others for allegedly molesting Army Captain There was panic Monday morning at the Railway Post, Umuahia, Abia State when police officers attached to the post allegedly...
- Army Arrests 2 Officers, 2 Soldiers For Conniving With Boko Haram The Nigerian Army has arrested two officers and two soldiers for conniving with the Boko Haram sect in the war...
- Army arrests soldiers who brutalised cripple for wearing Camouflage in viral video The Nigerian Army claims it has identified and arrested two soldiers who brutalized a cripple man for wearing camouflage outfit in New...
- EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army probes how 83 soldiers disappeared after Boko Haram attack The army has replaced the missing commanding officer. The post EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army probes how 83 soldiers disappeared after Boko...
- Soldiers molesting S-East, S-South travellers at Onitsha bridge – Ohanaeze OHANAEZE Youth Council has condemned what it called molesting of Easterners travelling home for Christmas and new year celebrations at...
- Nigerian Army ‘arrests’ another Boko Haram terrorist on wanted list Army says suspect “clearly resembles the suspect on serial number 22 on the list”. The post Nigerian Army ‘arrests’ another...
- How Boko Haram killed army commander, four soldiers in Borno The dreaded Boko Haram insurgents, on Friday night, reportedly killed a commander in the Nigerian Army and four other soldiers...
- Free bus ride for physically challenged persons The Lagos State Government has approved free bus ride on all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and LAGBUS buses across all...
What do you think?