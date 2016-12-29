Nigerian Army reacts to new Boko Haram video
Posted December 29, 2016 9:47 pm by admin Comments
Boko Haram said it had not been crushed.
The post Nigerian Army reacts to new Boko Haram video appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Nigerian govt reacts to new Boko Haram video showing “Chibok girls” Dozens of girls purported to be the abducted Chibok schoolgirls appeared in Boko Haram’s latest video. The post Nigerian govt...
- Purported Boko Haram Video Mere Propaganda – Army The Nigerian Army has dismissed a video clip released by Boko Haram terrorist group from an undisclosed location on Thursday, showing...
- Nigerian Airforce Chief reacts to new Boko Haram Video The Nigerian Airforce has again reacted to the video claims by boko haram, that some of the abducted chibok girls...
- Nigerian Army reacts to video showing soldiers begging for food while battling Boko Haram The Army blamed an unnamed soldier for the fate of the soldiers. The post Nigerian Army reacts to video showing...
- Nigerian military reacts to Boko Haram’s new video accusing it of killing Chibok girls Boko Haram had accused the military of killing some of the abducted girls The post Nigerian military reacts to Boko...
- Another Boko Haram fuel dump uncovered – Nigerian Army The Army urges the public to provide it with information that would preventing Boko Haram from carrying out its nefarious...
- How we uncovered Boko Haram’s ‘well concealed fuel depot’ — Nigerian Army The Nigerian Army on Thursday said it had uncovered and dismantled a well concealed fuel depot belonging to the extremist...
- Nigerian Army ‘arrests’ another Boko Haram terrorist on wanted list Army says suspect “clearly resembles the suspect on serial number 22 on the list”. The post Nigerian Army ‘arrests’ another...
- Nigerian troops rescue dozens of women, children from Boko Haram – Army Headquarters The Nigerian Army had on Sunday said scores of members of Boko Haram insurgents surrendered their arms. The post Nigerian...
- As Independence celebration winds down, 80 Boko Haram fighters surrender — Nigerian Army The reported surrender of the terrorists followed a series of such claims in the past one month by the Nigerian...
What do you think?