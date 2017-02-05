Nigerians don’t need police permit to organise protests – Senator
Posted February 5, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
“Protest against government does not mean opposition to President Muhmmadu Buhari.”
The post Nigerians don’t need police permit to organise protests – Senator appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Angolan Police Detain 13 for Planning Protests Angolan police arrested more than a dozen people on Saturday for allegedly planning to organise protests threatening “order and public...
- Fayose faults police on Tuface’s planned protest, Says; “Nigerians don’t need any permit to protest” Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has faulted the police...
- Nigerians will reject electricity tariff? raise –? Senator Mr. Sani says there should be no fixed electricity charges. The post Nigerians will reject electricity tariff? raise –? Senator...
- Fuel price hike: Don’t take Nigerians for granted, Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, warns Buhari It’s possible to reform the oil sector without necessarily incinerating the country. The post Fuel price hike: Don’t take Nigerians...
- Police Ask Firearms, Tinted Vehicle Permit Holders To Revalidate Particulars All holders of tinted vehicle permit and firearms licence in Nigeria have been asked to revalidate their particulars before March 18, 2016....
- 2016 budget will not benefit Nigerians unless judiciously implemented – Senator Eno Mr. Eno describes the budget as “an appropriate response” to the nation’s economic reality. The post 2016 budget will not...
- Indonesia Executes Three Nigerians, One Local, Despite Protests Indonesia executed four convicted drug traffickers, three of them Nigerians, in the early hours of Friday, leaving the fate of...
- Four police officers killed in U.S. ambush during street protests The shootings happened as otherwise mainly peaceful protests unfolded around the U.S. after the shooting of two black men. The...
- Protests Spread Over US Police Shootings Protests against the killing of black men by Police have continued to spread across cities of the United States, following...
- Police warns against unlawful protests in FCT Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command said it will no longer allow what it described as ‘unlawful protests’. The command,...
What do you think?