Obama beats Trump in poll
Posted December 29, 2016 9:47 am by admin Comments
Hillary Clinton was named the most admired woman for the 15th consecutive year
The post Obama beats Trump in poll appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- US Poll: Even conservative medium admits Trump lost last debate Clinton and Trump during the last debate Hillary Clinton is the overwhelming winner of an online poll asking readers of...
- Obama born in U.S – Trump campaign The Trump campaign has acknowledged in a statement that President Barack Obama was born in the United States. The Republican...
- Trump leads Republicans, Democrats thump him: poll Bombastic US billionaire Donald Trump handily leads all fellow Republicans in the 2016 presidential race, Hillary Clinton and other Democrats...
- “My Brother Barack Obama Is A Big Disappointment, I’m Voting For Trump” – Malik Obama I am back in the US and will be voting for Mr. Trump early next week in Maryland. My brother...
- Obama Urges Americans To Get Behind Clinton, Slams Trump President Barack Obama painted an optimistic picture of America’s future and offered full-throated support for Hillary Clinton’s bid to defeat...
- Obama congratulates Trump, invites him, Clinton to White House The White House said that “ensuring a smooth transition of power” is one of Mr. Obama’s top priorities. The post...
- US Election Live: From 24 States, Clinton Has 104 Electoral Votes, Trump Has 129 Democrat, Hillary Clinton tweets as results trickle in. This team has so much to be proud of. Whatever happens tonight,...
- Democratic Presidential Primary: Obama Officially Endorses Hillary Clinton President Barrack Obama has officially endorsed Hillary Clinton as the Democratic Party presidential nominee. His endorsement came after meeting Vermont...
- Trump’s speech writer apologises for plagiarising Michelle Obama A Trump staffer apologised Wednesday for using remarks by Michelle Obama in a speech delivered by Melania Trump at the...
- US poll fallout: My pain losing to Trump– Clinton Losing candidate at last week’s US presidential election, Hillary Clinton, yesterday laid bare her disappointment in a first public appearance...
What do you think?