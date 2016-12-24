Obasanjo surprises airline passengers, flies economy class
Posted December 24, 2016 9:47 pm by admin Comments
Shocked business class passengers offered the former president their seats, and he turned them down.
The post Obasanjo surprises airline passengers, flies economy class appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Dana Air flies four million passengers in eight years Dana Air said if flew four million passengers in the last eight years of its existence, its Accountable Manager, Obi...
- Turkish Airline updates mobile app for Nigerian passengers Turkish Airline has updated and built new functions into its mobile applications for its passengers in Nigeria and other countries...
- Again, Turkish Airline passengers stranded over luggage For the second time in two weeks, Eastern European carrier, Turkish Airlines, yesterday airlifted passengers into the Federal Capital Territory...
- EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria Custom boss, Hamid Ali, violates Buhari’s directive, flies first class from London President Buhari had in April caused the Finance Minister Adeosun, to issue a circular barring top officials from travelling first...
- Passengers may have to pay for overhead luggage compartments on planes An American airline has decided to charge passengers for use of overhead luggage compartments on their flights. United Airlines have...
- What Presidential directive? Nigeria Custom, boss Hamid Ali flies first class from London which cost about N3.4m The Comptroller General of Customs, Hamid Ali was spotted flying first class on British Airways flight from London to Abuja,...
- Passengers stranded as Arik Airline suspends operations Arik plane Passengers of Arik Airline are stranded across different airports in the country as a result of suspension of...
- I’m “reasonably satisfied” with Buhari so far — Obasanjo The former president tells PREMIUM TIMES why he visited President Buhari last week. The post I’m “reasonably satisfied” with Buhari...
- Obasanjo Recommends Borrowing To Fix Nigeria’s Economy A former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has advocated borrowing to finance critical sector of the nation’s economy, especially in...
- FirstNation Airline to resume operations September 15 “All our aircraft have recently undergone C-Check and returned.” The post FirstNation Airline to resume operations September 15 appeared first...
What do you think?