Ogun Assembly passes N221 billion 2017 budget
Posted December 29, 2016 9:47 pm by admin Comments
The House also received a bill for the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Technology.
The post Ogun Assembly passes N221 billion 2017 budget appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Ogun governor presents N221.1 billion budget for 2017 Capital receipts is expected to contribute N65.78bn or 29.75 percent of the budget. The post Ogun governor presents N221.1 billion...
- Benue Assembly Passes N24. 5 billion Supplementary budget The Benue State House of Assembly Wednesday passed the second supplementary appropriation bill 2015 of over N24.5 billion. Highlight of...
- 2016 budget: Edo Assembly passes N 116.6 billion The Edo House of Assembly on Thursday passed the 2016 budget estimates of N116.6 billion. Governor Adams Oshiomhole had on December 14,...
- Ogun 2017 budget is realistic -Assembly Speaker The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, has expressed confidence in the realization of...
- Kaduna Assembly approves N214.9 billion 2017 Budget The figure is N1 billion less than the budget proposal forwarded by Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i to the assembly. The post...
- Ogun 2017 budget estimate objectives are realistic–Speaker The Speaker, Ogun Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, has expressed optimism that the objectives of the 2017 budget presented to the...
- Ekiti Assembly Passes N93bn Budget, Adjourns Till Feb.20 The Ekiti House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2017 N93.4bn Appropriation Bill presented to it two weeks ago by...
- Lagos Assembly Passes N489.7b As Budget For 2015 The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday evening passed the state 2015 Appropriation Bill of N489, 689, 869, 621....
- Ogun Assembly passes N200.2bn 2016 appropriation bill Ogun State House of Assembly , yesterday, passed the 2016 Appropriation bill of N200,200, 453, 352.00 reflecting a marginal reduction...
- Amosun Signs 2017 Budget Into Law In Ogun State The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has signed the 2017 budget of 221 billion Naira tagged “Budget of Repositioning” into...
What do you think?