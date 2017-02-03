Oil rises up to $57.01 on threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions
The U.S. is reported to be preparing new sanctions against Iran.
The post Oil rises up to $ 57.01 on threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
