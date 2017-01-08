Oshiomhole’s son joins race for House of Reps seat
Posted January 8, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
Political parties await INEC‘s timetable.
The post Oshiomhole’s son joins race for House of Reps seat appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Ologbondiyan joins race for PDP National Publicity seat Ace journalist and former Deputy Editor of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday joined the race to fill the...
- US Republican Scott Walker joins White House race Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker officially announced Monday he was joining the crowded field of Republicans jostling for their party’s nomination...
- Oshiomhole’s Son Joins The Race To Contest For House Of Reps In Edo. See Reactions According to an online user who shared the story,Adams Oshiomhole’s son, Cyril Oshiomhole has joined the race for the soul...
- Ondo 2016: Former House of Assembly Speaker joins guber race, laments over poor infrastructure deficit The erstwhile speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. (Hon.) Victor Olabimtan, has said that he would contest...
- Intrigues as race for OAU’s VC seat hots up With the five year tenure of the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ile-Ife, Professor Bamitale Omole gradually coming...
- Ex-Gov. Osunbor joins Edo governorship race Mr. Osunbor brings to nine the number of aspirants vying for the Edo number one seat on the platform of...
- PDP Governors’ Forum coordinator joins Edo governorship race As a first step in the race, Mr. Onaiwu will seek the ticket of his party, the PDP. The post...
- Former minister joins race for PDP chairmanship More candidates are expected to declare ahead of the party’s convention in August. The post Former minister joins race for...
- Sylva joins Bayelsa governorship race … Submits nomination form Former Bayelsa State governor, Chief Timiprieye Silva, on Monday made a last minute entrance into the...
- Benue Speaker may lose seat over reps decision SPEAKER of Benue State House of Assembly, TerkimbirIkyange may lose his seat following the directive to the Independent National Electoral...
What do you think?