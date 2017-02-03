Osinbajo meets Presidential Task Force on Food Security
Posted February 3, 2017 1:47 pm by admin Comments
The Nigerian government seeks ways of reducing cost of food.
The post Osinbajo meets Presidential Task Force on Food Security appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- High Cost Of Food: F.G Sets Up Task Force To Revamp The Economy The Federal Government on Wednesday set up a task force to address the challenges facing the nations troubled economy. This...
- We’ve Set Up Task Force To Check High Cost Of Food – Lai Mohammed The Federal Government has approved the setting up of a Task Force to address the rising cost of food items...
- Does FG need task force to bring down food prices? Fred Udo (A chartered accountant and tax consultant) It is not about enforcement of prices by a special task force....
- Pipeline vandalism: Osinbajo meets security chiefs, others Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday night held a closed door meeting with some stakeholders over the current attacks on...
- Special Task Force Beef Up Security In Jos Over Rumoured Attack The special task force, ‘Operation Safe Haven’ in Plateau State has strengthened its security, following intelligence reports on an impending...
- FG inaugurates task force on rising cost of food items A food market in Lagos, Nigeria. The Federal Government has approved the setting up of a Task Force to address...
- Lagos task force seeks enforcement of high tension cables directive The Lagos State Special Task Force on the police has called for the support of market leaders (Iya Oloja and...
- Army Chief Meets Joint Task Force Troops In Baga The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has visited Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF)...
- Boko Haram: Nigeria to bear major cost of multi-national task force President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to offset the pledge of $ 100 million (about N21.5billion) for the funding of the...
- FG Sets Up National Task Force On Rice, Wheat Production The Nigerian government has established a National Rice and Wheat Task Force to set up targets that will yield comprehensible...
What do you think?