PDP condemns police bribery allegation against Wike
Posted February 8, 2017 9:47 pm by admin Comments
Police accuse Governor Wike of bribing INEC officials.
The post PDP condemns police bribery allegation against Wike appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Your allegation is “baseless”, INEC replies Governor Wike The governor had alleged that INEC was planning with Rotimi Amaechi to rig the December 10 rerun election. The post...
- Rivers Rerun: Wike rejects police report, denies bribing INEC officials A police investigation indicted the governor of paying bribe to INEC officials. The post Rivers Rerun: Wike rejects police report,...
- EFCC clears CCT chairman of bribery allegation The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday said it has no evidence linking the Chairman of the Code...
- Governor Wike accuses police of withdrawing security from him The police denied the allegation. The post Governor Wike accuses police of withdrawing security from him appeared first on Premium...
- Bribery allegation: Rivers APC gives Justice Okoro one week to withdraw statement AS reactions continue to trail the bribery allegation levelled against former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt...
- Edo APC defends Oyegun against bribery allegation EDO State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed, as a figment of the imagination of the authors, reports...
- EFCC arrests ex-Ebonyi commissioner over N83 million bribery allegation The commissioner is accused of abuse of office and gratification. The post EFCC arrests ex-Ebonyi commissioner over N83 million bribery...
- Army investigates allegation of bribery against soldiers on Borno highways The Nigerian Army on Sunday said it had began investigations into an alleged bribery by soldiers escorting civilians on highways...
- Amaechi faults Wike on $150m allegation Former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described the statement credited to Governor...
- APC seeks Wike explanation on alleged N700m poll bribery scam The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers has urged Gov. Nyesom Wike to explain his role in the alleged N700...
What do you think?