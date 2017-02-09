PDP in alliance talks with seven political parties ahead 2019 — Jerry Gana
Posted February 9, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
The PDP lost power in 2015 after ruling Nigeria since 1999.
The post PDP in alliance talks with seven political parties ahead 2019 — Jerry Gana appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Jerry Gana is still a political force at 70 – Bello Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with the former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana on his...
- PDP’s Makarfi committee ‘unconstitutional’ – Jerry Gana faction The faction says the party’s BoT should step in. The post PDP’s Makarfi committee ‘unconstitutional’ – Jerry Gana faction appeared...
- BREAKING: Jerry Gana group holds parallel PDP convention in Abuja The party is conducting another convention in Port Harcourt, led by Modu Sheriff, the party’s national chairman. The post BREAKING:...
- BREAKING: Fresh crisis in PDP as Jerry Gana, others ‘sack’ party chairman, Modu Sheriff Mr. Gana, a former information minister, says Mr. Sheriff’s claim to the office is a nullity. The post BREAKING: Fresh...
- 100 Political Parties May Contest In 2019 General Election 100 political parties may participate in the 2019 general election, if 60 political associations, currently seeking to certification as political...
- 2019: 60 groups seeks registration as political parties The number of political parties in the country is expected to increase from the current figure of 40, it was...
- Jerry Gana blames Nigeria’s woes on mediocre leaders FORMER Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has blamed Nigeria’s underdevelopment and economic woes on entrusting mediocres with its leadership...
- Photos From Fayose’s Meeting With Gbenga Daniels, Jerry Gana And Agbaje As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, strategic alliances are being made. This was evident today as Ekiti governor and...
- Mega party: PDP will not change its name — Gana PDP says it will engage with other parties based on “principle and cleared ?guidelines”. The post Mega party: PDP will...
- Jerry Gana Knocks PDP Over Crisis The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has received a knock from one of its own, a former Minister...
What do you think?