Police arrest kidnapper of village head, brother
Posted February 11, 2017 9:47 am by admin Comments
The suspect confessed to the crime.
The post Police arrest kidnapper of village head, brother appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Bauchi ?police arrest man in possession of dead son’s head The suspect was on his way to sell the head. The post Bauchi ?police arrest man in possession of dead...
- Delta: Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest four others Operatives of Delta State Police have shot dead a suspected kidnapper during a gun duel in the state. Four other accomplices...
- Police arrest Orekoya kids kidnapper The house help, Mary Akinloye, who kidnapped three children from the Orekoya family in Lagos state has been arrested. Her...
- Rivers Police nab notorious kidnapper,cultist The Rivers State Police Command has continued to record outstanding success in crime fighting and this came to limelight when...
- Jigawa village head, brother kidnapped The incident took place in Gwaram at 5.00 a.m. on Tuesday. The post Jigawa village head, brother kidnapped appeared first...
- Police arrest 2 with human head Two men, Korede Ayofe and Jimoh Bello, were weekend arrested by officers of Osun State Police Command for allegedly being...
- Ogun village head alleges death threat In his petition, Mr. Phillip-Ogunsola said he received death threats from unknown persons. The post Ogun village head alleges death...
- Bauchi police nab child female kidnapper Bauchi Police Command said on Saturday that it has arrested a suspected female child kidnapper, while trying to escape with...
- Abia police arrest sergeant, others for robbery By Anayo Okoli UMUAHIA—ABIA State Police yesterday paraded a police sergeant, one sergeant Matthew Elah, of Rivers State Police command...
- Village head arrested over killing of 13 persons in Zamfara The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested Alhaji Muhammadu Danmliga, the Village Head of Wabi in Maru Local Government Area,...
What do you think?