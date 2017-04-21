Police declare mastermind of Zaki Biam killings wanted, arrest alleged accomplices
Posted April 21, 2017
Terwase Akwaza allegedly masterminded the killing of over 67 people in Benue
The post Police declare mastermind of Zaki Biam killings wanted, arrest alleged accomplices appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
