PREMIUM TIMES replies Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai, others
Posted January 12, 2017 5:47 pm by admin Comments
In a detailed response, the investigative newspaper challenged the Army’s claims and threats.
The post PREMIUM TIMES replies Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai, others appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Nigerian Army Takes Premium Times To Court The Nigerian Army has instituted a legal action against an online publication, the Premium Times over its failure to retract...
- Embattled FRCN DG, Ladan Salihu, demands N50 billion damages from PREMIUM TIMES Mr. Salihu also wants retraction published in national dailies and a letter of apology sent to him The post Embattled...
- PREMIUM TIMES Centre trains Nigerian journalists on investigative reporting The training is aimed at advancing good governance, accountability, and human rights in Nigeria. The post PREMIUM TIMES Centre trains...
- Nigerian Army admits own chief, Buratai, owns foreign assets The army denies Mr. Buratai had been involved in fraudulent practices. The post Nigerian Army admits own chief, Buratai, owns...
- Businessman demands EFCC apology for declaring him wanted Mr. Akinyemi says as at November, he had paid over 50 percent of the debts to his various clients. The...
- Nigerian Army under Gen Buratai’s leadership Nigerian Army, the largest component of the Nigeria Armed Forces, responsible for land welfare operations, governed by the Nigeria Army...
- Shi’ite/Army clash: Military has no apology to sect – Army The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Mechanised Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major-General Adeniyi Oyebade, has bluntly said that the military...
- PDP demands apology from Peterside over false allegation RIVERS State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded full and unreserved apology from the All Progressives Congress,...
- Boko Haram: Nigerian journalist, Salkida, replies Army after being declared wanted Mr. Salkida says he has visited Nigeria three times since 2015 on the invitation of the government. The post Boko...
- Nigerian Army falsely accuses PREMIUM TIMES of disparaging troops, supporting Boko Haram The Army is uncomfortable with this paper’s reports highlighting the true state of the battle against Boko Haram. The post...
What do you think?