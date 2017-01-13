Reps to start review of 2017 budget in two weeks
Posted January 13, 2017 1:47 am by admin Comments
“We shall consider the MTEF next week; and the other week, we will start debate on the budget.”
The post Reps to start review of 2017 budget in two weeks appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- 2017 Budget May Be Presented In Two Weeks, Budget Minister Says Nigeria’s Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the Executive Arm of Government may complete work of...
- Reps Propose $42.50 oil benchmark, N350 to dollar for 2017 Budget Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2017 Budget proposal to the joint House of the National Assembly, Wednesday...
- Budget details ready in 2 weeks –Reps House of Representatives yesterday said the National Assembly needed two weeks to work on the details of the 2016 budget....
- FG unveils 3-yr plan, base 2017 Budget on $42.5pb …Minister of Budget and Planning presents 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to civil groups …Says 2017 Budget ‘ll be...
- 2017 Budget: Buhari sends MTEF to NASS President Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP),...
- Saraki, Dogara, Others Meet Over MTEF, 2017 Budget The leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives yesterday held a crucial meeting in the office of the...
- We’re Not Frustrating 2017 Budget Proposal Over Constituency Project Issue -Senate The Senate, on Monday, dismissed news report that it was all out to frustrate the submission of the 2017 budget...
- BUHARI TO PRESENT 2017 BUDGET DEC 1 The 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari for...
- 2017 budget: Presidency, NASS row deepens NATIONAL Assembly and the Presidency may be heading for a showdown over the 2017 budget as strong indications emerged yesterday...
- Budget Scandal: Reps plot to remove Dogara as House Speaker A stormy session is expected Tuesday as the House resumes amid a budget padding scandal. The post Budget Scandal: Reps...
What do you think?