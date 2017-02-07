Salaries, pensions: NLC, TUC to launch mass action against Imo, other defaulting states
Posted February 7, 2017 1:47 am by admin Comments
NLC says Imo government is the worst culprit.
The post Salaries, pensions: NLC, TUC to launch mass action against Imo, other defaulting states appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Unpaid salaries, pensions: NLC, TUC to launch mass action The organised labour says it has concluded plans to commence a series of mass actions against those states that are...
- 18 States To Embark On Indefinite Strike From Monday Over Unpaid Salaries & Pensions There are indications that about 18 out of 36 states in Nigeria will go on indefinite strike, come Monday, 25th...
- Osun State Civil Servants To Get Salaries, Pensions The Osun State Government has offered to pay parts of the remunerations it owed the civil servants and pensioners in...
- TUC Issues Ajimobi 5-Day Ultimatum Over Unpaid Salaries, Pensions The Oyo State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has issued a five day ultimatum to the state government...
- Reps Urge Defaulting States to Redeem WAEC Commitment Following a threat not to release results of over 6, 000 (six thousand) students who sat for the May/June West...
- Bailout: Unpaid salaries, pensions tear Ekiti labour apart Ado-Ekiti- There is a cleavage in Ekiti State Trade Union Congress, TUC. The Union is divided into an anti- and...
- Osun doctors protest non-payment of salaries; Govt. says action ‘blackmail’ The government says doctors, on strike since September, are asking for the impossible. The post Osun doctors protest non-payment of...
- Ogun Govt Pays Outstanding Pensions And Salaries The Ogun State government says it has disbursed the sum of 12.5 billion Naira for the payment of deductions and...
- Unpaid workers salaries: SERAP drags Nigerian government, states to ILO The state governments that have failed … include: Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi, Ondo, Plateau, Benue, and Bauchi states.”...
- Workers in 18 States Prepare to Go on Strike Over Unpaid Salaries Workers in 18 of 19 states who are being owed months of salaries and pensions, are preparing to go on...
What do you think?