Senate opposes Abuja airport shutdown; summons Amaechi, Fashola
Posted January 10, 2017 5:47 pm by admin Comments
The Senate president says “There is nowhere in the world where airports are completely shut down”.
The post Senate opposes Abuja airport shutdown; summons Amaechi, Fashola appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Related posts:
- Senate Opposes Amount For Abuja Airport’s Second Runaway The Senate in Nigeria has kicked against the proposed amount for the construction of a second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe...
- “We may bend our rule to clear Amaechi, Fashola, others if…” — Senate The senate spokesperson says any adjustment must be decided by the Senate. The post “We may bend our rule to...
- Senate screens Fashola, Amaechi, eight others today Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), his Rivers State counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Chris Ngige are among the...
- BREAKING: Senate rejects closure of Abuja airport The Senate has kicked against the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and diversion of flights to...
- BREAKING: Buhari appoints Lai Mohammed, Fashola, Amaechi, others, ministers The list also has former governors Kayode Fayemi, Ogbonnaya Onu and Chris Ngige. The post BREAKING: Buhari appoints Lai Mohammed,...
- Ministerial Screening Rating: How Fashola, Kachikwu, others performed at Senate This is how PREMIUM TIMES believes the nominees who appeared before the Senate on the second day of screening performed...
- Amaechi And Fashola Laughing Hard At Today’s Senate Hearing Of Transport Bill (Pics) Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN and...
- Drama, rowdiness, verbal missiles, walkout as Senate confirms Amaechi as Minister Inside details of how APC, PDP Senators flexed muscles over Amaechi in Senate chamber The post Drama, rowdiness, verbal missiles,...
- Senate confirms Onu, Fashola, Ngige, Danbazau as ministers, defers Amaechi, others Fashola Ngige The Senate on Wednesday, confirmed the nomination of former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola, former Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi,...
- UPDATED: Buhari assigns Ministers; Fashola heads Power and Works, Amaechi gets Transportation The ministers were sworn into office Wednesday. The post UPDATED: Buhari assigns Ministers; Fashola heads Power and Works, Amaechi gets...
What do you think?