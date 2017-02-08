Somalia imposes flight ban ahead of presidential poll
“We inform travel agencies that flights at Aden Adde Airport will be suspended on Wednesday for the presidential election.”
The post Somalia imposes flight ban ahead of presidential poll appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
